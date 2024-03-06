1 killed, 4 injured in Russian military attack on Kharkiv: Governor

Kiev: Russian military forces attacked the village of Borova in Kharkiv region on Wednesday, killing a 70-year-old man and injuring four people, including three children, Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram as quoted by media reports.

Borova lies around 36 km from the town of Izium in Kharkiv region and is located east of the Oskil river, The Kyiv Independent reported.

Since Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated the village in October 2022, Russia regularly shelled it along with other settlements in the region.

As a result of the recent strike, a fire broke out on the territory of the household, destroying cars, a garage, and outbuildings, the Governor reported.

There are three children among the wounded, Syniehubov said as qquoted by The Kyiv Independent report.

One woman was rescued from the rubble and hospitalised.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian troops attacked the village of Kurylivka in Kharkiv region, killing a 58-year-old woman, according to the authorities.