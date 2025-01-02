10 killed as truck rams crowd in New Orleans

New Orleans: At least 10 people are feared dead and 30 suffered injuries after a pickup truck ploughed into a crowd in the southern US city of New Orleans on New Year's Day.

Witnesses said the driver of the truck also fired at the crowd and exchanged gunfire with the police. Officials said a crowd was cel-ebrating when the pickup truck drove into it at high speed at the intersection of Canal and Bourbon Street in a part of the city known as the French Quarter.

"The 8th District is currently working a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street.