11 injured in Czech bus accident

As many as 11 people were injured in a bus accident in the northeastern Czech region of Moravian-Silesian due to heavy snowfall, local media reported.

The accident happened on Friday at around 10:45 A.M. local time on a road near Milotice nad Opavou.

The driver drove the bus with 20 people onboard off a snowy road into a ditch, Xinhua News Agency reported, quoting the Czech News Agency.

Local medical rescuers treated 11 passengers, all of whom were conscious with moderate or mild injuries, according to the report.

The driver's breath test was negative, and the road was closed in both directions for more than an hour. Some roads, especially in higher elevations in the Moravian-Silesian Region, were passable only with increased caution.

The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute reported that most areas across the country received 10 to 20 millimetres of precipitation between Friday morning and afternoon, with some places experiencing up to 25 millimetres.

Heavy snowfall has caused traffic disruptions in many places. Local media said that the situation was worst in the northern and northeastern regions.