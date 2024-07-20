11 killed after partial collapse of highway bridge in China

Beijing: Eleven people were confirmed dead as of Saturday morning following the partial collapse of a highway bridge in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, local authorities said.

The bridge, located in Zhashui County in Shangluo City, collapsed at approximately 8.40 p.m. on Friday due to a sudden downpour and flash floods, according to the provincial publicity department, Xinhua news agency reported.

By 10 a.m. on Saturday, rescue teams had recovered five vehicles that had fallen into the river.

Rescue operations are underway.

Details are awaited.