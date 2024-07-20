  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

11 killed after partial collapse of highway bridge in China

11 killed after partial collapse of highway bridge in China
x
Highlights

Eleven people were confirmed dead as of Saturday morning following the partial collapse of a highway bridge in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, local authorities said.

Beijing: Eleven people were confirmed dead as of Saturday morning following the partial collapse of a highway bridge in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, local authorities said.

The bridge, located in Zhashui County in Shangluo City, collapsed at approximately 8.40 p.m. on Friday due to a sudden downpour and flash floods, according to the provincial publicity department, Xinhua news agency reported.

By 10 a.m. on Saturday, rescue teams had recovered five vehicles that had fallen into the river.

Rescue operations are underway.

Details are awaited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X