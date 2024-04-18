  • Menu
14 killed as Russian missiles slam into Ukraine

Russian soldiers take part in a military exercise in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, © Russian Defence Ministry Press Service
Russian soldiers take part in a military exercise in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, © Russian Defence Ministry Press Service

Kyiv: Three Russian missiles slammed into a downtown area of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Wednesday, hitting an eight-floor apartment...

Kyiv: Three Russian missiles slammed into a downtown area of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Wednesday, hitting an eight-floor apartment building and killing at least 14 people, authorities said. At least 61 people, including two children, were wounded in the morning attack, Ukrainian emergency services said. Chernihiv lies about 150 kilometres (90 miles) north of the capital, Kyiv, near the border with Russia and Belarus, and has a population of around 250,000 people. The latest Russian bombardment came as the war stretched into its third year and approached what could be a critical juncture as a lack of further military support from Ukraine's Western partners increasingly leaves it at the mercy of the Kremlin's bigger forces.

