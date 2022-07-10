15 killed in mass shooting at SA pub

Johannesburg: At least 15 people were shot dead and nine others injured by unknown gunmen at a tavern in Johannesburg's Soweto township, police said on Sunday, the second such mass shooting incident in as many days in South Africa. Speaking to the media after provincial Police Commissioner Elias Mawela confirmed about the incident, the premier of Gauteng province in South Africa, David Makhura, on Sunday said that swift action would be taken against the culprits.



It was the second such shooting incident at a tavern after four people were killed and eight more left critical on Saturday evening following a shooting in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal province.

While 15 people died in Sunday's incident, four died in Saturday's tavern incident. Police Commissioner Mawela said the incident occurred at about 12.30 in the morning, with 12 people being killed at the scene and three more dying in hospital. Two other victims are critical in hospital and the others are stable after being treated.