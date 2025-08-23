15 militants killed in NW Pakistan

Peshawar: At least 15 militants, including a suicide bomber, were killed and four security personnel were injured in an overnight gunbattle with security forces in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, security forces said on Friday.

The clash broke out on Thursday at Karamzi Stop in the Azam Warsak area in South Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan. Acting on prior intelligence, security forces launched an operation to clear the area when a key militant compound, a Markaz (centre point), was seized, and the national flag hoisted on the site, sources said.