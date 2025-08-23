Live
- Google’s First Gemini Smart Home Speaker Leak Reveals Colours, Features, and TV Pairing
- Timarody’s followers booked by police
- ‘Lucky Scheme’ bust: Over 13,000 investors cheated of Rs 100 crore
- MeghMalhar contest invites lensmen to capture monsoon magic
- ED raids Cong MLA, others in ‘illegal’ betting case
- ‘Aati da Tulu Parba’ hosted to celebrate Tulunadu’s heritage
- Udupi dancer aims for global record with 9-day Bharatanatyam marathon
- State farmer’s ingenious tweak to cow-dung composting bags award
- Flood Levels in Godavari and Srisailam Decrease
- Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara: CM
15 militants killed in NW Pakistan
Highlights
Peshawar: At least 15 militants, including a suicide bomber, were killed and four security personnel were injured in an overnight gunbattle with...
Peshawar: At least 15 militants, including a suicide bomber, were killed and four security personnel were injured in an overnight gunbattle with security forces in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, security forces said on Friday.
The clash broke out on Thursday at Karamzi Stop in the Azam Warsak area in South Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan. Acting on prior intelligence, security forces launched an operation to clear the area when a key militant compound, a Markaz (centre point), was seized, and the national flag hoisted on the site, sources said.
Next Story