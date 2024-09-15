Live
- Odisha gets two new Vande Bharat trains
- Nagpur-Secunderabad, Durg-Vizag Vande Bharat to be flagged off on Monday
- CM Stalin, EPS, Annamalai extend Onam greetings to Malayalees
- Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Attends 10th Day Ritual of Late Krishna Reddy
- Teaser of Mahisha Unveiled by Renowned Director Konda Vijay Kumar
- Minister Narayana inspects flood relief efforts in Kandrika, warns action against misinformation
- Engineer Rashid, ex-Jamaat members are RSS allies, says Farooq Abdullah
- Azerbaijan GP: Hamilton and Ocon to start from pit lane, Norris up to 15th
- India, key nations to cooperate in mutually beneficial areas in agriculture
- Kerala celebrates Onam with traditional gaiety and fervour
Just In
16 dead in Haiti as fuel tanker explodes
At least 16 people were killed and 40 others injured after a fuel tanker exploded in Haiti, regional civil protection authorities said.
Mexico City: At least 16 people were killed and 40 others injured after a fuel tanker exploded in Haiti, regional civil protection authorities said.
Initial reports reveal that the explosion occurred on Saturday when people were attempting to illegally collect fuel from the tanker following an accident in the Calbassier area of the Nippes department.
Many of the injured, who were taken to a local hospital for treatment, were in critical condition, said officials, Xinhua news agency reported.
Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille said on social media that civil protection and public health teams are assisting the victims.
"I am very sorry for the explosion of the gas tank truck that happened miraculously today. I talk to the concerned local authorities in #Nip and mobilise the responsible civil protection #DGPC , public health, social affairs to save the lives of the seriously injured. More than 15 dead, and 40 serious burns according to provisional figures #DGPC at noon," Conille said in a post on X.
"The government stands in solidarity with all the victims and their families and is planning evacuation by helicopter," he added.