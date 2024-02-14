Live
- Congress criticises KCR’s unmet promises in protest meet
- Medigadda visit a diversionary tactic: Harish Rao
- Controversy on KRMB is for suitcases, sharing, says BJP
- Kaleshwaram project will cost a bomb to wrap up: Top babus
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 14 February, 2024
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 14 February, 2024
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 14 February, 2024
- Dy Mayor calls on CM, triggering speculation of her joining Cong
- Nilam Madhu to re-join Cong?
- AHOY MEDIGADDA...! Vigilance report will be discussed threadbare in Assembly: Revanth
2 Indian-origin men indicted for visa fraud conspiracy
New York: Two Indian-origin men, who were arrested for staging armed robberies in a visa fraud conspiracy, have been indicted by a federal grand jury. Rambhai Patel, 36 and Balwinder Singh, 39, were indicted on one count each of conspiracy to commit visa fraud in Boston, Massachusetts. Patel was arrested in Seattle in December last year and remains detained pending trial.
