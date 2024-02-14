  • Menu
2 Indian-origin men indicted for visa fraud conspiracy

New York: Two Indian-origin men, who were arrested for staging armed robberies in a visa fraud conspiracy, have been indicted by a federal grand jury. Rambhai Patel, 36 and Balwinder Singh, 39, were indicted on one count each of conspiracy to commit visa fraud in Boston, Massachusetts. Patel was arrested in Seattle in December last year and remains detained pending trial.

