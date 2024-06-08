  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

2 killed, 4 injured in highway accident in Afghanistan

2 killed, 4 injured in highway accident in Afghanistan
x
Highlights

Two people died, and four others were injured in a highway accident in northern Afghanistan's Jawzjan province, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported on Saturday.

Kabul: Two people died, and four others were injured in a highway accident in northern Afghanistan's Jawzjan province, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported on Saturday.

The traffic accident took place when a car veered off the road due to overspeeding and overturned along the highway linking Jawzjan with neighbouring Balkh province, the report said.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, reports Xinhua news agency.

Similarly, four commuters lost their lives, and three others sustained injuries in a road accident in the eastern Nangarhar province on Thursday night.

Reckless driving on congested roads and lack of traffic signs on dilapidated highways, according to Afghans, often claim the lives of travellers in Afghanistan.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X