Live
- Racing teaches you precision, calculation, planning & execution
- Shane Watson appointed as Quetta Gladiators head coach
- Allegation that former Dalit BJP leader denied entry to Nagpur office 'baseless': RSS
- Delhi government has once again announced winter vacation in Delhi
- Last hospital in northern Gaza halts operation: Health official
- Delhi HC orders reassessment of value of Salman Rushdie's ancestral house
- Hostages require regular medical care, says Hostages and Missing Families Forum
- Rupee edges up as more foreign funds flow into stocks
- Telangana New CM Revanth Reddy Swearing-In Ceremony Live Updates
- Delhi court grants bail to an accused in 2020 riots case
Just In
2 Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers in West Bank
Two Palestinians were killed and at least 20 others injured during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
Ramallah: Two Palestinians were killed and at least 20 others injured during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
The Ministry said in a press statement that a 16-year-old teenager was killed by the Israeli army in the town of Tammun, and a 23-year-old man was killed in the Al-Faraa refugee camp in the northern West Bank, Xinhua news agency reported.
The clashes followed Israeli soldiers' raid on Al-Faraa camp and Tammun, south of Tubas, during which at least 11 Palestinians were injured, said a Palestinian security source who requested anonymity.
In addition, three Palestinians were injured, one of them critically, and two others were arrested during an Israeli raid on the Dheisheh refugee camp south of Bethlehem on Wednesday, a local source said, adding the seriously injured youth was shot in the abdomen.
The source added that seven Palestinians were injured during an Israeli military operation in the city of Jenin and its camp that lasted about nine hours, during which 20 Palestinians were arrested and infrastructure was damaged.