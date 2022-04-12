3 killed in Jharkhand cable car mishap

Deoghar (Jharkhand): A person died while being rescued by a helicopter of the Air Force during rescue ops on Monday, as two cable cars collided earlier in the day. This took the death toll to three, who passed away in the incident. The cable-car collision took place at Trikut hills in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Sunday, officials said. The exact reason for the Collison has still not been determined, however, officials said that the incident appears to have been caused by a technical snag.

Air Force has recued twenty seven people till now and twenty more are waiting to be rescued. The rescue operation stopped after sundown and will resume tomorrow.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) assistant commandant Vinay Kumar Singh, who is at the spot, said that water and food are being provided to the trapped people with the help of drones. The ropeway manager and other employees, staffed by private company, fled the spot after the incident. Two people who had jumped were seriously injured, it said.

A team of the NDRF was sent to the spot for the rescue operation, Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was also assisting in the operation.

Both the DC and Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Jat are monitoring the rescue operation from the spot. Bhajantri said that local villagers are also helping in the rescue operation.

"The situation is completely under control. Some people are still stuck in the cable cars in the ropeway, and they are being rescued. All tourists are being evacuated safely," the DC said, while appealing to people to not spread rumours.

Godda MP Nishikant Dubey said that he had informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jharkhand Chief Secretary Sukhdeo Singh and requested for deployment of NDRF teams. "I thank the Union Home Minister for taking cognisance of the matter immediately," he said.