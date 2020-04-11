34 Rohingya camps in Bangladesh put on lockdown

Dhaka: Bangladesh authorities have put 34 Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar as well as the entire district on lockdown amid a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, it was reported. Only emergency health services and distribution of food aid will be allowed in the camps, bdnews24 quoted Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Md Mahbub Alam Talukder as saying on Thursday.

"We will not allow people to roam about for good reason," he said. The district's Deputy Commissioner Kamal Hossain imposed the ban on travel to and from the district on Wednesday. The inhabitants of the district will be under lockdown for an indefinite period, he said.