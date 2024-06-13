41 Indians among 49 dead in Kuwait blaze

Dubai/Kuwait City: A massive fire engulfed a multistorey building in Kuwait housing foreign workers, mostly Indians, early on Wednesday, killing 49 people, including 41 Indians, and injuring more than 50 others.

Most deaths were due to smoke inhalation while residents were sleeping, and a significant number of occupants were evacuated, officials said.

The fire started in a kitchen in the six-storey building in the Mangaf area in Kuwait's southern Ahmadi Governorate, the officials said, adding that the building reportedly had nearly 200 people living in it, who are workers of the same company. The ministry said that criminal evidence department personnel are currently working on identifying the victims on site and revealing the cause of the fire and added that strict measures will be taken against building owners who violate the law. Many of the deceased were Indian nationals from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and north Indian states. Their ages ranged between 20 and 50 years, the officials said.

The building is rented by the NBTC group. Sources said that five firefighters sustained injuries during the rescue operation. "In connection with the tragic fire accident involving Indian workers, the Embassy has put in place an emergency helpline number: +965-65505246. All concerned are requested to connect over this helpline for updates. Embassy remains committed to render all possible assistance," the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said in a post on X.

Indians constitute 21 per cent (1 million) of the total population of Kuwait and 30 per cent of its workforce (approximately 9 lakhs).

"The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X.

At the direction of Prime Minister Modi, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is rushing to Kuwait to oversee assistance to Indians injured in the fire and to ensure early repatriation of mortal remains of those killed.