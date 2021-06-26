5 Pakistan soldiers killed in terror attack

Quetta: A group of terrorists attacked a patrolling unit of the Pakistan Frontier Corps, a paramilitary force, and killed five soldiers in Balochistan province, a statement from the military said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said the attack took place on Friday in the Sangan area of Sibi district, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the statement, the attack triggered a heavy exchange which resulted in the loss of five soldiers.

"During the exchange of fire, heavy losses were inflicted on to the terrorists in men and materials," said the ISPR, adding that a search operation was underway to block the escape routes of the terrorists and apprehend the perpetrators.

The statement said such cowardly acts by inimical elements could not sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

No group has claimed the attack yet.