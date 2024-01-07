  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

5.1-magnitude quake hits Japan

Representational Image
x

Representational Image 

Highlights

A 5.1 magnitude jolted near West Coast of Honshu, Japan on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

Tokyo: A 5.1 magnitude jolted near West Coast of Honshu, Japan on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The quake that hit the region at 0538 GMT was epicentred at 37.36 degrees north latitude and 137.52 degrees east longitude.

Its depth was 10.0 km.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X