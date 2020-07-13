5.1-magnitude quake hits north China

Beijing: Beijing and several other cities in northern China were jolted after a 5.1-magnitude earthquake and moderate tremors hit Hebei province's Tangshan city on Sunday.

The quake struck Guye district at 6:38 am Beijing time, the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) said. No causalities were reported, according to the state-run Xinhua new agency.

The epicenter was monitored at 39.78 degrees north latitude and 118.44 degrees east longitude, with the quake striking at a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.

Strong tremors were felt in the nearby regions including Beijing. Two quakes, one of 2.2-magnitude and the other of 2.0-magnitude, hit the district again at 7:02 am and 7:26 am respectively.