X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > International

5.1-magnitude quake hits north China

5.1-magnitude quake hits north China

5.1-magnitude quake hits north China

Highlights

Beijing and several other cities in northern China were jolted after a 5.1-magnitude earthquake and moderate tremors hit Hebei province's Tangshan city on Sunday

Beijing: Beijing and several other cities in northern China were jolted after a 5.1-magnitude earthquake and moderate tremors hit Hebei province's Tangshan city on Sunday.

The quake struck Guye district at 6:38 am Beijing time, the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) said. No causalities were reported, according to the state-run Xinhua new agency.

The epicenter was monitored at 39.78 degrees north latitude and 118.44 degrees east longitude, with the quake striking at a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.

Strong tremors were felt in the nearby regions including Beijing. Two quakes, one of 2.2-magnitude and the other of 2.0-magnitude, hit the district again at 7:02 am and 7:26 am respectively.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X