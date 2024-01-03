  • Menu
53 feared dead in twin blasts in Iran

At least 53 people are feared dead in twin explosions in Kerman province of Iran on the fourth death anniversary of IRGC General Qassem Soleimani, media report said

New Delhi: At least 53 people are feared dead in twin explosions in Kerman province of Iran on the fourth death anniversary of IRGC General Qassem Soleimani, media report said.

Iranian media reports said that explosions have been reported in the vicinity of the Soleimani’s cemetery in the city of Kerman.

“53 are feared dead while scores have been injured,” media reports said.

Reports said that local officials in the Kerman province have confirmed that the blasts “were caused by terrorists.”

