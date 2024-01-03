Live
- Akali Dal to hold Punjab Bachao Yatra from Feb 1
- ONGC wins 7 of 10 oil exploration blocks put up for bidding
- Verbal Spat Between TMC And BJP Escalates Over Pending MNREGA Funds In West Bengal
- Congress Alleges BJP's Attempt To Replicate Godhra Incident In Karnataka Amid Ayodhya Protests
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Former MP Chief Minister, Renames New Home 'Mama ka Ghar' In Symbolic Gesture
- Odisha CM inaugurates Lower Suktel Irrigation project
- SC issues notice to Centre, 11 states on PIL highlighting caste-based discrimination in jail manuals
- Nitish a vastly experienced leader, capable of becoming PM: Cong leader
- Technical Glitch Observed in Private Aircraft
- Araku Coffee won ODOP Award
Just In
53 feared dead in twin blasts in Iran
Highlights
At least 53 people are feared dead in twin explosions in Kerman province of Iran on the fourth death anniversary of IRGC General Qassem Soleimani, media report said
New Delhi: At least 53 people are feared dead in twin explosions in Kerman province of Iran on the fourth death anniversary of IRGC General Qassem Soleimani, media report said.
Iranian media reports said that explosions have been reported in the vicinity of the Soleimani’s cemetery in the city of Kerman.
“53 are feared dead while scores have been injured,” media reports said.
Reports said that local officials in the Kerman province have confirmed that the blasts “were caused by terrorists.”
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS