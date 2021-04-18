5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Japan's Miyagi prefecture

Tokyo: An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture on Sunday, according to the authorities.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said the temblor occurred at 9.29 a.m., with its epicentre at a latitude of 38.3 degrees north and a longitude of 141.9 degrees east, and at depth of 50 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Miyagi prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.