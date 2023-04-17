6 US teachers held for sexual abuse of students

Texas: In a shocking incident, six female teachers in the United States were arrested in a span of two days. The teachers were arrested for having sex with students.

Ellen Shell, 38, of Danville, was charged with third-degree rape. Shell was accused of having "Sexual intercourse on three occasions with two 16-year-old boys," according to a criminal complaint filed in the case. She was arraigned in Garrard County District Court . Shell worked as a teacher's aide at Woodlawn Elementary School and was employed at Lancaster Elementary School prior to that, according to WTKR.

The news portal reported that Boyle County School officials sent a letter to parents alerting them to the arrest.

The 38-year-old teacher was placed on administrative leave. Arkansas educator Heather Hare, 32, is facing a first-degree felony assault rape. She will be in a sexual relationship with a teen student, reported the Arkansas Times.

Emily Hancock, 26, from Oklahoma was also arrested Thursday after local police were tipped off to her alleged relationship with a student, reported New York Post.

A substitute teacher in Lincoln County has been charged in connection with an inappropriate relationship she was having with a 15-year-old student, according to KOCO. Court documents say the substitute teacher, Emma Delaney Hancock, worked at Wellston Public Schools and that the relationship happened inside the school building. They also communicated on Snapchat.

Kristen Gantt, 36, an English teacher at a Catholic high school in Des Moines, Iowa, was added to the tally Friday for allegedly having sex with a teen student five times inside and outside her school, according to New York Post.

According to FFXNow, a teacher at James Madison High School named Allieh Kheradmand, 33, was also charged with sexual misconduct with a student over the course of several months.

A learning disabilities teacher at Fairfax County Schools since 2016, Kheradmand has been charged with four counts of indecent liberties and is being held without bond.

A javelin coach from Pennsylvania was nabbed for sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old boy she coached.

Hannah Marth, 26, was arrested after police found out that she engaged in a sexual relationship with the Northampton Area High School track and field athlete, prosecutors allege, New York Post report said.