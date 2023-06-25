6.0-magnitude quake hits Tonga

Nukualofa: An earthquake, measuring 6.0 on the Richter Scale, rocked south of Tonga on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The temblor hit the region at 07:16:59 GMT, Xinhua news agency reported.

It was epicentred at 24.0318 degrees south latitude and 175.6262 degrees west longitude.

Its depth was 7.087 km.