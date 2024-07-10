  • Menu
603 kg of illegal drugs seized in Myanmar
Yangon: Myanmar's authorities have seized 603 kg of methamphetamine in the country's eastern state of Shan, the official Myanmar News Agency, citing a police source, reported on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotic police intercepted a 12-wheeled vehicle in Kengtung Township of eastern Shan State on Monday. They confiscated the drugs hidden under bags of corn in the vehicle and arrested a suspect, the media report said.

The confiscated drugs, worth approximately 4.82 billion kyats (about 2.29 million U.S. dollars), were being transported from Mong Ping Town to Tachileik Town in Shan State, it said, reported Xinhua news agency.

The arrested was charged under the country's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, and further investigation is ongoing, it added.

