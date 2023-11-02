Live
6.3-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia, no potential for tsunami
Jakarta: A 6.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province on Thursday, but did not have the potential for a tsunami, disaster management agency said.
The agency had first released the quake with a magnitude of 6.6 before revising it.
The earthquake, which centred on-land, struck at 4.04 a.m., Xinhua news agency reported.
The location of the epicentre was at 15 km southeast of Kupang city of the province and a depth of 25 km, it said.
The intensity of the quake was felt the hardest at IV to V MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in Timor Tengah Selatan area, and some other areas experienced III and II MMI, the agency said.
The tremors of the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, according to the disaster management agency.
Some aftershocks classified as at the weak level followed the main shock, it added.
However, the tremors left minor damages on several houses and office buildings in Kupang city and beyond, according to Gani Losa Manisa, the head of the emergency unit of the provincial disaster management and mitigation agency.
"So far, there are several office buildings of the provincial administration and a district administration slightly damaged, yet there are no reports of those injured or casualties," he told Xinhua.
The risk assessment has been continuing after the quake hit, he added.