68 people killed in Spain train crash

Madrid: At least 68 people have died after two high-speed trains collided in Spain’s central province of Toledo on Wednesday, prompting the suspension of rail services connecting Madrid with Ciudad Real and Andalusia.

Spain’s rail infrastructure operator ADIF confirmed the accident but further details about the circumstances were not immediately available. According to Spanish public broadcaster TVE, the two trains were travelling in the same direction when one struck the rear of the other. The impact reportedly caused two carriages to derail. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is seeking re-election next month, said that he was “shocked” after the collision.

In a post on social media platform X, he said, “Shocked by the serious train accident in Toledo. I remain in constant contact with the Minister of Transport and with the president of Castilla-La Mancha.”

“Emergency services are working on the ground to assist those affected and ensure their safety, in coordination with all the involved administrations,” he wrote.

Videos circulating on social media show devastating situation on the ground.

Manuel Galan, mayor of the nearby town of Urda, said passengers had been injured and that civil protection officials had asked the local administration to prepare a sports pavilion to receive those affected by the crash.

Jesus Perez, mayor of the neighbouring village of Los Yebenes, described the incident as appearing to be serious. Meanwhile, Castilla-La Mancha regional president Emiliano Garcia-Page said in a post on X that he was heading to the accident site.