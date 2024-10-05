Live
- Light to Moderate Rains Forecasted for Telangana Over the Next Three Days
- 21 Indian startups raise $93 million across 16 deals this week
- Meningitis: Infants, young kids at higher risk, vaccines may help, say experts
- Two US B-1B bombers conducted joint drill with South Korean Air Force
- RJD criticises JD-U for demanding Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar
- India successfully tests 4th generation, very short range air defence system against range of threats
- Northeast is heart and soul of Bharat: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar
- PM accuses Cong of keeping Dalits, poor, tribals away from mainstream
- Gannavaram Airport Integrated Works progressing rapidly, says MP Bala Shouri
- RCB hand over restored Ittgalpura & Sadenahalli lakes to local authorities under Go Green initiative
Just In
70 killed in Haiti gang attack: UN human rights body
At least 70 people, including 10 women and three infants, were killed in a series of gang attacks in Haiti, according to the United Nations (UN) Human...
At least 70 people, including 10 women and three infants, were killed in a series of gang attacks in Haiti, according to the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Office.
The UN human rights body expressed its horror over the attacks in a statement published on Friday, as reported by Xinhua news agency.
UN spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan noted that members of the gang Gran Grif used automatic rifles to fire on civilians, resulting in widespread casualties and forcing many residents to flee.
The attack in the town of Pont Sonde, Haiti's Artibonite department, also left at least 16 people seriously injured, including two gang members who were wounded during an exchange of fire with Haitian police.
Besides shooting people, gang members reportedly set fire to at least 45 houses and 34 vehicles, forcing many residents to flee their homes.
The UN Human Rights Office called for increased international financial and logistical support for the Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti. The Office also emphasised the urgent need for Haitian authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the attack, bring those responsible to justice, and ensure reparations for the victims and their families.