7.2 magnitude earthquake rocks China

Beijing: Panic triggered among people of China after a huge earthquake 7.2 magnitude on Richter scale hit the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border. Local media reported that many people were injured and many buildings were destroyed.

But due to the earthquake in China, there was a slight tremor in Delhi as well. This is not new. A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan on January 11, and tremors felt as far as Delhi during an earthquake in Nepal.