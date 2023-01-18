7.3-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines

  • Menu
Manila: An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 jolted the southern Philippines on Wednesday, authorities said, adding there were no reports of damages or casualties yet.

The authorities said the quake, which occurred at 2.06 p.m., hit at a depth of 64 km, about 352 km southeast of Sarangani town in Davao Occidental province, reports Xinhua news agency.

The tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks and cause damage and temblor was also felt in many areas in Mindanao, the Philippines' second largest island.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire".

