5G smart ambulance to strengthen emergency response: DGP

Karnataka took a major technological leap in emergency healthcare with the launch of the state’s first 5G-enabled ‘Smart Ambulance’ by Trustwell Hospitals. Unveiling the advanced life-support vehicle in Bengaluru, Director General and Inspector General of Police (DGP) Dr. M.A. Saleem, described the initiative as a “game-changer” for public safety and emergency medical services.

Addressing the gathering on Thursday, Dr. Saleem said the integration of 5G technology with emergency medical care would significantly improve response time and save precious lives during critical situations. “The introduction of the 5G-enabled Smart Ambulance marks a significant advancement in emergency response and public healthcare infrastructure. By leveraging real-time connectivity and remote medical expertise, this initiative has the potential to save countless lives during the crucial golden hour,” he said.

The DGP emphasised that such innovations are particularly important for a fast-growing metropolis like Bengaluru, where traffic congestion often delays access to hospitals. “Technology-driven healthcare solutions are essential for a rapidly growing urban environment like Bengaluru and for strengthening emergency services across Karnataka. This ambulance effectively converts the travel time to hospital into treatment time, which is vital in accidents, cardiac emergencies and trauma cases,” Dr. Saleem added. The Smart Ambulance is equipped with cutting-edge 5G connectivity, high-definition cameras and advanced telemedicine devices. It enables real-time transmission of patient vitals such as ECG, blood pressure, oxygen saturation and live video feeds to specialist doctors at the hospital. This allows consultants to monitor the patient remotely and guide paramedics even before the ambulance reaches the emergency room.

Explaining the concept, Dr. H.V. Madhusudhan, Chairman and Managing Director of Trustwell Hospitals, said the vehicle functions as a “moving emergency room.” “With this 5G Smart Ambulance, we are not just transporting patients; we are extending the walls of our emergency department enroute,” he noted.