Akhand America?

Washington: United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday shared a post on his Truth Social platform showing an old photograph of himself with other European leaders with the US flag depicting Canada, Greenland and Venezuela as a part of the US.

In the post, Trump is seen seated inside the Oval Office, with NATO leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, UK PM Keir Starmer, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, among others.

In another post, Trump is seen flanked by its Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio hoisting a US flag in Greenland, with a milepost that reads, "Greenland US Territory Est 2026". Shortly after the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Trump said that the United States will run the South American country "until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition".

Later, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated the stance on January 8, saying, "The Trump Administration is in close correspondence with the interim authorities in Venezuela. We obviously have maximum leverage over the interim authorities in Venezuela right now... Their decisions are going to continue to be dictated by the United States".

Trump had last year suggested that Canada become the 51st US state.

Shortly after winning the elections in May last year, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had firmly rejected Trump's suggestion, stating, "It's important to distinguish wants from reality."

Carney emphasised that his election victory and the votes he received demonstrate Canadians' clear desire for independence. He said that Canada will never be part of the US, citing public dialogue and his resounding election victory as proof.

Trump had repeatedly said that Canada should be the 51st US state and even mocked former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the "Governor of Canada".