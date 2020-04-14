Andrea Bocelli performs live from empty Milan cathedral

Milan: Italian music icon Andrea Bocelli delivered an inspiring live performance from an empty Milan cathedral as he aimed to spread joy and hope in the times of the coronavirus on Easter Sunday.

Italy is the worst hit country in Europe with over 143,600 confirmed cases. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran opera singer was invited by the City and of the Duomo cathedral of Milan for "Andrea Bocelli: Music for Hope" in Italy that was live-streamed worldwide on YouTube.

The almost 25 minute-long video of the performance, which is now available online, was preceded by the footage of the empty streets of the country were shown as the singer's voice could be overhead offering hope that the day will serve as a "universal symbol of rebirth".