Approval rate for Japan PM's cabinet drops to new low of 23%
Tokyo : The approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet has fallen to 23 per cent, the lowest since he took office in October 2021, according to a new opinion poll.
The poll conducted by Japanese broadcaster NHK revealed that the cabinet's approval rate dropped 6 points from last month, also a record low since the main ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) won back power in December 2012, while the disapproval rate rose 6 points to 58 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.
The survey found that 40 per cent of those who approved of Kishida's cabinet said it seems preferable to possible alternatives, while 28 per cent said it consists of political parties they support.
Among those who disapproved, 50 per cent said they have low expectations for the cabinet's policies, and 26 per cent said the cabinet cannot implement its policies.
Following the unfolding political fund scandal involving major factions of the LDP, which are suspected of having underreported revenues from fundraising events, Kishida has called on the factions to refrain from holding fundraising events.
Kishida last week left the faction that he had headed since 2012, saying that he wanted to take the initiative and work hard to restore public trust from a neutral position. When asked about the Prime Minister's response, 22 per cent of respondents said it was appropriate, while 66 per cent said it was too late.