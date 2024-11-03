Live
Arms, ammunition seized in Afghanistan
Security personnel in Afghanistan have seized a large amount of weapons and ammunition in the eastern Khost province, the provincial police office said in a statement.
The contraband, which included Kalashnikovs, rocket launchers, PK machine guns, grenades, and an amount of ammunition, was discovered during a series of operations across the province, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.
The contraband, which included Kalashnikovs, rocket launchers, PK machine guns, grenades, and an amount of ammunition, was discovered during a series of operations across the province, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.
The statement did not provide information about when the confiscated weapons and ammunition were discovered. Six individuals were arrested on charges of keeping illegal weapons and military equipment.
The Afghan caretaker government, since assuming power in August 2021, has rounded up thousands of arms and a huge quantity of ammunition as part of efforts to stabilise the security situation across the war-ravaged Central Asian country.