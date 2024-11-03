  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Arms, ammunition seized in Afghanistan

Arms, ammunition seized in Afghanistan
x
Highlights

Security personnel in Afghanistan have seized a large amount of weapons and ammunition in the eastern Khost province, the provincial police office said in a statement.

Khost: Security personnel in Afghanistan have seized a large amount of weapons and ammunition in the eastern Khost province, the provincial police office said in a statement.

The contraband, which included Kalashnikovs, rocket launchers, PK machine guns, grenades, and an amount of ammunition, was discovered during a series of operations across the province, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

The statement did not provide information about when the confiscated weapons and ammunition were discovered. Six individuals were arrested on charges of keeping illegal weapons and military equipment.

The Afghan caretaker government, since assuming power in August 2021, has rounded up thousands of arms and a huge quantity of ammunition as part of efforts to stabilise the security situation across the war-ravaged Central Asian country.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick