Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Row: Mohsin Naqvi Keeps Trophy in Dubai
ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi keeps the Asia Cup 2025 trophy in his Dubai office, refusing to hand it to the Indian team unless in person. BCCI disputes the stance.
Mohsin Naqvi, the Asian Cricket Council chief and Pakistan's Interior Minister, has gained popularity in Pakistan after taking the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from the post-final ceremony in Dubai. He keeps the trophy in his Dubai office and has refused multiple requests from the BCCI to hand it over to the Indian team.
Naqvi says he will only give the trophy to the Indian team in person, which the BCCI has refused. He also responded to the BCCI’s letter of complaint, congratulating the Indian team but expressing disappointment that the team did not acknowledge him on the presentation dais when he waited to hand over the trophy.
Naqvi called the BCCI’s letter slanderous and said he would not engage in petty politics. He added that no official communication about India’s stance on receiving the trophy was shared before the ceremony.