At least 7 dead, 2 missing as heavy rain hits Pak's Balochistan

At least seven people lost their lives while two children were reported missing after heavy rain wreaked destruction in Pakistan's Balochistan region. During the recent spell of monsoon rains accompanied by gusty winds, several districts of Balochistan, including Kachi, Harnai, Pishin, Khuzdar, Kech and Panjgur, were inundated while the communication and road infrastructure links of several towns were broken from other parts of the province, The Express Tribune reported.

Pishin Deputy Commissioner Shahbbir Mengal said that roof of a house collapsed in Killi Regi area of Bostan Tehsil, the incident killed a man and his four children. "Their bodies were pulled out of the debris and rescued to the District Headquarter Hospital Pishin, Shahbbir Mengal added. In Kech, a vehicle carrying eleven passengers, including women and children, was swept away by flash floods in Murg ab Nadi. Rescuers recovered two dead bodies, including one of an aged woman, while two children are still missing, other victims were rushed to the local hospital. The Express Tribune reported citing Turbat Assistant Commissioner Aqeel Karim.

Wadh assistant commissioner informed that a red alert has been issued in the area and rescuers have been sent to the rain-stricken town with relief supplies.