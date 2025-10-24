Bangladesh party flags concerns over holding fair polls under Yunus-led interim govt

Dhaka: In escalating political tensions ahead of next year's election, Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party on Friday questioned the impartiality of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, expressing doubt that it can ensure fair polls.

During a media interaction in Jhenaidah district, AB Party Chairman Mojibur Rahman Manju accused the interim government of trying to please different groups at different times, saying it is now disoriented amid pressure from certain political parties.

"The administration could not be properly restructured after the mass uprising. Due to various kinds of chaos, it is still uncertain whether the elections will be fair or not. The law enforcement agencies are also unable to take a strict stand in the conflict between BNP-Jamaat-NCP, which is very sad," Bangladesh’s leading Bengali daily 'Jugantor' quoted the AB party leader as saying.

"Recruitment and transfer business has now become a regular occurrence, which no one expected after the mass uprising. Our demands from the State are very small — just to get back our civil rights. Guardians are worried about drug-addicted youth, and people are fed up with the violence of extortionists. The communication system in Jhenaidah is in a dire state, especially the road from Jessore to Jhenaidah is very pathetic," he added.

Mojibur said that political parties have failed to come up with an effective plan to tackle the unemployment problem, emphasising that practical and planned solutions are the demand of the hour and not empty statements.

Earlier this week, after signing the July Charter, Mojibur urged the three key political parties - including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the National Citizen Party (NCP) and the radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami - to set aside their egos and work together in implementing the charter.

He asserted that the interim government has consistently treated these three parties as central players, giving them considerable political importance.

"But now," Monju added, "their ego has become a barrier to national consensus. I urge these parties to act responsibly and support the implementation of the July Charter for the sake of the nation."

Meanwhile, as political turmoil continues to mount, the BNP proposed holding a referendum to implement the July National Charter alongside the national elections in February 2026, while Jamaat and NCP argued it should be held before the election.

The parties that earlier collaborated with Yunus to overthrow the democratically-elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, have been at the loggerheads over reform proposals.



