Students told to develop solutions to benefit society

Bhimavaram: Emphasising the critical role of research and innovation in today’s world, Dr Shuichi Torii, Special Professor from Kurume Institute of Technology, Japan, called upon students to develop solutions that benefit society through creativity and experimentation. He was speaking as the chief guest at the Third Edition of the Research and Development (R&D) Showcase held at Vishnu Institute of Technology on Monday.

Dr Torii expressed his pleasure at being part of the event and noted that a total of 286 project papers were presented, reflecting the strong research culture at the institution. Principal Dr M Venu stated that the institute has rapidly emerged as one of the top engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh, securing third place in admissions. He also highlighted that over 1,000 placements have been achieved this year.

Dr Raju Aedla, Dean – Research & Development, said that student projects should not remain confined to academics but should be transformed into publications and patents. He added that the showcase provides an excellent platform for students to present their work before expert jury members from reputed institutions and gain valuable insights.

Eminent academicians from reputed institutions across the country served as jury members for the showcase. They included Dr C Elanchezhian, Professor and Principal of Arunai Engineering College, Tiruvannamalai; Dr UV Ratna Kumari, Professor of ECE at JNTU Kakinada; Dr PESN Krishna Prasad, Professor of CSE at VVIT, Guntur; Dr RR Routh, Professor and Head of CSE at NIT Warangal; Dr Pullela SVVSR Kumar, Professor of CSE at Aditya University, Kakinada; Dr K Shanthi Sri, Professor at JNTU Hyderabad; and Dr N Jayaram, Dean Academics at NIT Tadepalligudem, among others.

The programme witnessed the presence of Vice-Principal Prof M Srilakshmi, Dean – Research & Development Dr N Padmavathi, along with deans, heads of departments, faculty members, supporting staff, and a large number of students.