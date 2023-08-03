  • Menu
Bangladesh reports 57,127 dengue cases, 273 deaths so far this year

In the last 24 hours, Bangladesh reported 2,711 new dengue cases and 12 fatalities, which took the overall caseload to 57,127 and death toll to 273 since January this year, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 47,529, including 2,638 new recoveries on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency quoted the DGHS as saying.

The South Asian country experienced its highest spike in dengue cases last month, with 43,854 new infections and 204 deaths, the DGHS said.

The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh, which is considered a high-risk nation prone to mosquito-borne diseases.

