4 killed, 49 missing after five overnight cloudbursts in Himachal
BSF nabs Indian tout after thwarting infiltration bid from Bangladesh
Extreme weather could continue hitting China in August: forecast
Lebanese live in fear of military escalation between Hezbollah, Israel
Shallow groundwater in Punjab's Malwa unfit for drinking: Central University
Ethiopia approves 1.5-billion-USD financial agreements with World Bank's IDA
Wayanad disaster toll reaches 281, 200 still missing, CM Vijayan stresses on rehabilitation
Paris Olympics: Shooters Anjum, and Sift finish 18 and 21 in women's 50m Rifle 3P
Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen advances to quarters, Satwik-Chirag pair bows out
US, British airlines suspend flights to Israel due to security situation
Bank of England cuts interest rate to 5 percent
London: The Bank of England (BoE) has voted to cut its benchmark interest rate to five per cent, the United Kingdom's (UK) central bank said in a statement on Thursday.
At a meeting on Wednesday, the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted by a majority of 5-4 to reduce the interest rate by 0.25 per cent points, to 5 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.
Four members preferred to maintain the rate at 5.25 per cent.
This is BoE's first rate cut in four years.
