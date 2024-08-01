Bank of England cuts interest rate to 5 percent

  • Menu
London: The Bank of England (BoE) has voted to cut its benchmark interest rate to five per cent, the United Kingdom's (UK) central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted by a majority of 5-4 to reduce the interest rate by 0.25 per cent points, to 5 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

Four members preferred to maintain the rate at 5.25 per cent.

This is BoE's first rate cut in four years.

X