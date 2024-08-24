Live
- NCP releases list of 3 candidates for first phase of J&K Assembly polls
- Pawan Khera counters Amit Shah's 10 questions on Cong-NC alliance in J&K
- Russia and Ukraine exchange 230 prisoners of war
- Felt positive energy and motivated after talking to PM Modi, says Paris Olympics medallist Swapnil Kusale
- North Korea to cope with any nuclear threat posed by US: Foreign Ministry
- J&K polls: PDP manifesto speaks of resolution of Kashmir issue
- Cong slams BJP's 'bulldozer justice', accuses party of ignoring Constitution
- Siddaramaiah preparing MLAs’ parade in Delhi to cover up MUDA case: Basavaraj Bommai
- Ola Electric fast losing market share, market experts tell investors to remain ‘cautious’
- Flood situation further improves in Tripura as water level recedes, Gomati still above danger mark
Just In
Belgian coalition talks continue, King assigns new mediator
Belgium's King Philippe has appointed Maxime Prevot, leader of the centrist Les Engages party, to mediate the ongoing federal government formation talks after previous negotiations collapsed.
Brussels: Belgium's King Philippe has appointed Maxime Prevot, leader of the centrist Les Engages party, to mediate the ongoing federal government formation talks after previous negotiations collapsed.
"This mission aims to reconcile differing perspectives among coalition partners and resume negotiations as soon as possible," the Palace said in a statement on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.
Prevot is expected to report back to the King on September 2.
The move follows the resignation of Bart De Wever, leader of the Flemish nationalist N-VA party, who resigned Thursday as the chief negotiator for Belgium's federal government formation.
De Wever proposed a capital gains tax aimed at raising 500 million euros (some $555 million) annually, but it was strongly opposed by the French-speaking Reformist Movement (MR), which argued it would harm investment and undermine Belgium's economic competitiveness.
Belgium holds the world record for the longest government formation period, having gone 541 days without one between 2010 and 2011.