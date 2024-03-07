Biden and Trump sweep primaries

Washington: US President Joe Biden from the Democratic Party and his Republican predecessor Donald Trump have swept in their presidential nomination primaries held in 15 states across the country, ensuring a rematch between them in November and forcing Indian-American Republican Nikki Haley to quit the race.

After Super Tuesday's election results, Trump, 77, established a commanding lead in the delegate count and vanquished his only Republican opponent, Haley. Haley, 52, the former US envoy to the UN failed to make a mark Tuesday even as she showed strong support in the states of Vermont, where she won. That victory, however, will do little to dent Trump's primary dominance.

Hours later, Haley announced that she had suspended her election campaign. "The time has now come to suspend my campaign. I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard. I have done that. I have no regrets," she said Wednesday in South Carolina.