Bigger Hardliner Than His Father: Mojtaba Khamenei is Iran's Supreme Leader

Tehran: Mojtaba Khamenei has been named Iran’s new Supreme Leader, state television announced on Monday, marking a dramatic turn in the war that erupted after the killing of his father little more than a week ago.

The 56-year-old son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was selected by the Assembly of Experts, a body of clerics responsible for choosing the country’s Supreme Leader. His appointment comes amid widening regional tensions, rising oil prices and mounting civilian casualties across the Middle East.

Meanwhile, oil prices spiked near $120 per barrel Monday as the Iran war intensified, threatening production and shipping in the Middle East and pummeling financial markets. The price for a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, surged to $119.50 per barrel early in the day but later was trading above $101 per barrel, up 9%. West Texas Intermediate, the light, sweet crude oil produced in the United States, also soared above $119.48 per barrel but fell back closer to $100. Iranian state TV said

Mojtaba Khamenei was chosen following “strong” votes within the Assembly of Experts and urged the nation to unite behind him. The announcement came after signs of disagreement among Iranian officials while the country waited for the assembly’s decision. State television showed scenes of people celebrating in parts of Tehran after the announcement.

The younger Khamenei had not appeared publicly since the war began. Even before the Israeli strike that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, he had long been seen as a possible successor despite never having held an elected or appointed government position. Only one previous transfer of power has taken place in the office of Supreme Leader since Iran’s Islamic Revolution nearly half a century ago.