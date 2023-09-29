Blast near mosque in Balochistan kills 6, injures 30

At least six people were killed and 30 others injured during a blast neat a mosque in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place near the Madina Masjid in Mastung district.

Confirming the casualties, Mastung Assistant Commissioner Attahul Munim told Dawn news that the explosion occurred when worshippers were gathering for a procession to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known.

Friday's blast comes in the wake of a series of attacks in Mastung district, reports Dawn news.

Earlier this month, at least 11 people, including Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah, were injured in an explosion.

A week before than, a Levies official was gunned down at a bus stand by unidentified men, while two others who were passing by were injured.

In May, unidentified attackers targeted a polio vaccination team in the Killi Sour Karez area on the outskirts of Mastung, resulting in the killing of a policeman.

In October 2022, three people were killed and six others injured in a bomb attack targeting two vehicles in the mountainous area of Qabu in Mastung.

In July 2018, at least 128 people, including politician Nawabzada Siraj Raisani, were killed and more than 200 injured in a deadly suicide blast in the same district.