BNP presses for Hasina's extradition

DHAKA: Following their recent election victory, the BNP is intensifying its efforts to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India to face trial, underscoring the complex political dynamics between the two nations.

The Awami League was barred from the election due to ongoing investigations and a ban imposed by the interim government.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which secured a landslide victory in the general elections, on Friday reiterated its firm stance on seeking the extradition of ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India to face trial. "The foreign minister has already persuaded the case for her extradition, and we also support it," Senior BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed said.

"We always press for her extradition according to the law. This is between the foreign ministries of the two countries. We also asked the government of India to please send her back to face trial in Bangladesh," he added. Ahmed emphasised that Bangladesh seeks normal relations with all neighbours, including India, but only on equal terms.

"We need a friendly relationship based on mutual respect, equality with all the countries, including India," he said. His comments came soon after the BNP's sweeping victory in the general elections held on Thursday.