‘Bring back hostages’: Israeli school students march from Tel Aviv to Knesset

Tel Aviv : The Israeli school students -- continued their march from Hostage square in Tel Aviv to the Israeli parliament Knesset in Jerusalem -- for the second day on Monday. The students belong to the Kfar Aza Kibbutz area, which was affected during the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

“We wanted to do something for the release of our countrymen. We decided to march to Knesset to be heard. The march for the release of hostages is more important than studies under the present circumstances. We have also informed our schools. They have granted us the permission for this march,” Michael Oren, 11th class student, told IANS.

He said that the young people also do have the power. “We can take out the march for our people,” Oren said. He said that he has lost his relatives and family members in the October 7 attack.

“Many of my friends -- who are part of this march -- have also lost their relatives and friends in the attack,” Oren said. On Sunday, the students started the march for the release of hostages amid heavy downpour and cold winds. They spent the night at Beit Dagan.

The students -- from 9th class to 12th -- were chanting, “Everyone! Now!” while demanding the release of the hostages. During the temporary one week truce from November 24 to December 1, between Hamas and Israel, the Hamas released 105 hostages while 129 hostages still remain in Hamas captivity.

The Israelis believe that out of the remaining 129 hostages, at least 20 hostages have died. There are thousands of Palestinians in Israeli jails who have been held without any trials and access to legal counsel.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club has said that Israeli forces have arrested more than 4,655 people in the occupied West Bank since October 7.

Israel launched a ground offensive inside Gaza on October 27 after Hamas attacked Israel in a surprise attack on October 7 in which 1200 Israelis were killed and over 200 were taken hostage.

Since the outbreak of hostilities between Hamas and Israel, over 20,057 Palestinians have been killed mostly being children and women while 52,286 Palestinians have been injured.