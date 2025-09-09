Britain's aircraft carrier holds drills in South Korea, signals bolstering strategic ties

A British aircraft carrier has conducted drills in waters off South Korea's port city of Busan, sending a clear signal of bolstering strategic partnership between the two nations, officials said.

The 65,000-tonne HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier held an aerial capability demonstration in international waters off Busan on Monday, involving F-35B stealth fighter jets embarked on the warship, according to a statement released by the British Embassy in Seoul.

"The visit of HMS Prince of Wales to Korean waters highlights the UK's strong commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, and showcases the depth of our partnership with Korea," said Colin Crooks, the British ambassador to South Korea, in the statement.

The drills by Britain's flagship aircraft carrier in waters off South Korea sent a "clear signal: the UK means to deepen its strategic partnership with Korea and to contribute meaningfully to the security architecture of the region," according to the statement.

The British aircraft carrier can operate up to 24 F-35B fighter jets and accommodate 700 crew members and up to 1,600 personnel when aircraft and troops are on board.

Following the drills, South Korea and Britain also staged joint drills involving three vessels from each country, aimed at enhancing the navies' interoperability and combined operational capabilities, Yonhap news agency reported.

Monday's drills came as part of the British navy's eight-month deployment across the Indo-Pacific, dubbed "Operation Highmast."

Last month, two British naval vessels -- HMS Richmond and RFA Tidespring -- made port calls in the southern city of Busan for the same operation.

The visit underscores a continuation of defense cooperation between South Korea and Britain, dating back to the 1950-53 Korean War and extended through joint exercises, defense dialogues and strategic cooperation today.

The two countries marked 140 years of diplomatic relations in 2023 by upgrading their relationship to a "global strategic partnership" focused on defense and security.