British sanctions on Putin, Lavrov not painful, says Kremlin

British sanctions on Putin, Lavrov not painful, says Kremlin

The British sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov were not painful for top Russian officials, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Friday.

Moscow: The British sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov were not painful for top Russian officials, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Friday.

The head of state used to keep money in the Rossiya Bank, which had already been sanctioned, said Peskov, adding that the updated sanctions were not painful for any representative of Russia's top leadership, Xinhua news agency reported.

Britain has slapped asset freezes and other sanctions against Russia and has joined the United States and the European Union in imposing sanctions on Putin and Lavrov.

