Live
- Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Provides Update on His Health After Foot Injury
- YSRCP leaders vow to make Jagan CM again
- Over 500 caught for tipsy driving in Cyberabad limits
- Children vandalise Gandhi statue with firecrackers
- Bandi Sanjay resents paddy procurement delay
- Cong holds preparatory meeting for upcoming caste census meet
- Narayana asks officials to ensure prompt implementation of govt programmes
- Caste Census: CM tells officials to constitute ‘dedicated commission’
- 12 civilians injured in Srinagar grenade attack
- Experts flag data privacy concerns after IAF, Uber sign pact
Just In
Businessman cheated of Rs 5 cr by online fraudsters
Highlights
A businessman was cheated of Rs 5 crore by online fraudsters who promised him high return on investments, a Thane police official said on Sunday
Thane: A businessman was cheated of Rs 5 crore by online fraudsters who promised him high return on investments, a Thane police official said on Sunday. The Mumbai-based importer was approached by the accused, who claimed to be from a US firm, the official said.
“They asked him to invest in multiple currencies on a fraudulent online platform. Between April and October this year, he invested Rs 5 crore.
He never got any of the promised returns, after which he approached Naupada police station on Friday,” the official said. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Thane Police is probing the case and efforts are on to identify and nab the accused, he added.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS