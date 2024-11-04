  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Businessman cheated of Rs 5 cr by online fraudsters

Businessman cheated of Rs 5 cr by online fraudsters
x
Highlights

A businessman was cheated of Rs 5 crore by online fraudsters who promised him high return on investments, a Thane police official said on Sunday

Thane: A businessman was cheated of Rs 5 crore by online fraudsters who promised him high return on investments, a Thane police official said on Sunday. The Mumbai-based importer was approached by the accused, who claimed to be from a US firm, the official said.

“They asked him to invest in multiple currencies on a fraudulent online platform. Between April and October this year, he invested Rs 5 crore.

He never got any of the promised returns, after which he approached Naupada police station on Friday,” the official said. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Thane Police is probing the case and efforts are on to identify and nab the accused, he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick