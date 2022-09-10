Canada confirms 1,321 monkeypox cases

Ottawa: The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has confirmed 1,321 cases of monkeypox including 37 hospitalisations in the country as of Friday.

The health agency said that of the confirmed cases, 631 cases are from Ontario, 505 from Quebec, 143 from British Columbia, 34 from Alberta, three from Saskatchewan, two from the Yukon and one each from Nova Scotia, Manitoba and New Brunswick, Xinhua news agency reported.

Experts say monkeypox is a viral disease that can spread from person to person through close contact with an infected person, including through hugs, kisses, massages or sexual intercourse.