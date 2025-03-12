Canada Imposes C$29.8B in Tariffs on U.S. Over Steel, Aluminum

Canada will introduce retaliatory tariffs worth C$29.8 billion on imports from the United States in response to Washington’s steel and aluminum levies, a Canadian government official confirmed Wednesday. The measure follows the expiration of previous exemptions and trade concessions.

The official, who requested anonymity, stated that Ottawa’s decision is a direct countermeasure to the U.S. administration’s tariff policy. The new duties take effect immediately and target key American exports to Canada.

Washington’s tariff hike on steel and aluminum imports came into force Wednesday, marking the end of prior duty-free allowances and product-specific exclusions. The policy shift aligns with the U.S. government’s broader trade agenda, which emphasizes domestic industry protection and revised international trade frameworks.

Canada, the leading foreign supplier of steel and aluminum to the United States, is implementing these tariffs amid heightened trade tensions. The U.S.-Canada trade dispute has intensified as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prepares to transfer power to incoming Prime Minister Mark Carney. Carney secured leadership of the governing Liberal Party in Sunday’s election and is set to take office later this week.

On Monday, Carney noted that he would not engage with U.S. President Donald Trump until after his official swearing-in ceremony. Meanwhile, Trump reiterated on social media his stance on closer ties with Canada, stating his desire for the country to “become our cherished Fifty-First State.”

The latest escalation in trade tensions follows years of economic retaliation between the two nations.