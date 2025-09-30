  • Menu
Canada lists Bishnoi Gang as terrorist entity

Canada lists Bishnoi Gang as terrorist entity
Ottawa: Canada on Monday said it has listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity for creating a "climate of fear and intimidation".

Ottawa: Canada on Monday said it has listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity for creating a "climate of fear and intimidation".

"Acts of violence and terror have no place in Canada, especially those that target specific communities to create a climate of fear and intimidation," an official statement said.

The development comes more than a week after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin held wide-ranging talks in New Delhi.

During their talks, the two sides had agreed to adopt a collaborative approach towards a new chapter in bilateral ties, including working closely to combat terrorism and transnational crimes.

