Canada lists Bishnoi Gang as terrorist entity
Ottawa: Canada on Monday said it has listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity for creating a "climate of fear and intimidation".
"Acts of violence and terror have no place in Canada, especially those that target specific communities to create a climate of fear and intimidation," an official statement said.
The development comes more than a week after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin held wide-ranging talks in New Delhi.
During their talks, the two sides had agreed to adopt a collaborative approach towards a new chapter in bilateral ties, including working closely to combat terrorism and transnational crimes.
